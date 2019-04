A 20-year-old man has been arrested after an assault in Auckland's city centre left another man critically hurt.

The 20-year-old faces a charge of serious assault and is due in Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

The other man - also in his early-20s - had earlier been rushed to hospital by St John paramedics.

He remains in a critical condition, police said.

The assault allegedly happened on Queen St at 4.20am on Saturday morning.