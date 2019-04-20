A trip to a Whangarei bookshop has spelled a $1 million pay day for one fortunate Lotto player tonight.

The winning ticket, sold at Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto in Whangarei, led to a $1 million First Division winner in tonight's live Lotto draw.

With no winners in tonight's Powerball, the next draw on Wednesday will have a rollover $5 million jackpot.



Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Waiuku and Kaikoura, who each took home $50,000.



The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Waiuku and Kaikoura New World.