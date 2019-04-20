One person is critically injured and another has moderate injuries after a crash in which a motorbike caught fire, south of Papamoa.

The crash, which involved two motorbikes, happened on Te Puke Highway around 11.20am.

One motorbike caught fire after the crash.

The blaze has been extinguished.

One person sustained critical injuries in the smash, while another was moderately injured.

Diversions are in place at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to take alternative routes where possible.