The man who died after a motorcycle crash in Southland last weekend was Invercargill local Garth Robinson.

The 56-year-old died after his motorbike went off the road, around 5.20pm last Saturday.

Police were called to the crash on Otahuti Rd shortly afterwards, but Robinson died at the scene.

Police today said they extended condolences to Robinson's family and friends.

The serous crash unit was investigating the cause of the crash.

Robinson's death had been referred to the Coroner.