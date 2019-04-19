Exactly what an Air New Zealand aircraft struck shortly after taking off from Christchurch Airport last night remains unknown.

Passengers on flight NZ5759 were heading for Dunedin just after 7pm when they were told the plane had to be turned around because it had "hit something'' and needed to be checked further.

The aircraft turned back towards Christchurch at 7.40pm, Flight Radar 24 shows. It landed safely at 8pm.

Asked whether investigations had shown what the object was, an airline spokeswoman said this morning that they would not be commenting further at this stage.

If and when more information was known, that would be shared, she said.

A statement from Air NZ last night said it was believed a wheel in the main landing gear had made contact with an object on departure.

"The aircraft made a normal landing ... and will be inspected by engineers,'' Air NZ said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of NZ has also been contacted.

Passengers affected by last night's incident were due to be accommodated on other flights today.