An Air New Zealand plane reportedly turned back halfway through a flight tonight after "hitting something".

The flight, NZ 5759 from Christchurch to Dunedin, landed safely after returning to Christchurch International Airport around 8pm, a male passenger on board the flight said.

"Air hostesses said we hit something and needed to head back to get checked," the man said.

Air New Zealand have yet to respond to request for comment.

A woman waiting to collect the male passenger in Dunedin said he told her the plane had to turn around.

"He did say he tried to find out what it was they hit, but didn't have any luck. He says there wasn't a bump or any indication they'd hit anything.

"He said they were halfway to Dunedin and at cruise altitude before the announcement was made and they returned to Christchurch."

Flight Radar 24 showed the flight left Christchurch at 7.12pm, turned back about 7.40pm.