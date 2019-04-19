An Australian "influencer" touring New Zealand has been called out for photos on her Instagram page showing her swimming in pristine water.

South Waikato District Councillor Adrienne Bell said in some of Cleo Codrington's photos it looks like she is wading through the Blue Springs near Putāruru, which was closed to swimmers in 2016 to protect it from the large visitor numbers that were negatively impacting the vegetation and riverbed.

It is also a source of water for several bottling companies - with 70 per cent of the water bottled in New Zealand coming from the area.

Bell said even if it wasn't the Blue Springs spring itself, which is clearly sign-posted against swimming, the river along the entire Te Waihou Walkway is off limits because of its fragility.

Advertisement

"This is a taonga. Don't destroy it. It's a special area. Anywhere where it looks like that, swimming is discouraged."

She said swimmers stir up sediment which destroys the pristine colour of the river. They also wreck the vegetation and leave rubbish behind but legally the council cannot stop swimmers.

"We try to appeal to people's better natures that it's just so easily disturbed, and it was only last summer we had a few tour buses coming and it just totally lost its colouring and went really horrible looking."

Codrington posted the photos by her boyfriend Mitch Cox to her Instagram account, where she has 132,000 followers, last week.

Users questioned whether she was in the Blue Springs, which she denied, saying "Nah it's not even near there, you can't swim at Blue Springs ... a secret spot we found elsewhere."

Codrington did not respond to the Herald's request for comment.

Hiker Steve Smith said he called out Codrington's post because he doesn't want to see New Zealand's natural environment being ruined.

"It's not just them. But I'd hate to know where else they've been and done that. It's really sad."

A photograph in Western Australia posted to his Instagram page by Mitch Cox. Photo / Instagram

Another shot of Codrington sitting in a rock pool above Anawhata Beach on Auckland's west coast also landed her in hot water.

The infinity pool, known as the Mermaid Pools, is on land owned by up to 35 families, some of whom use the water for drinking at a farmstead and bach, according to one nearby resident.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said the owners previously didn't mind trampers, hikers and surfers going to the pool but with social media its popularity had increased so much that visitors were ruining the water.

"They want to copy it, they want to head there as well and not all of them are sensible."

The man said the rock pool is built into a rotting cliff face.

"Bits of it can crumble away at any point. There's a lot of risk there and they're not sensible. They're standing right on the edge, with one foot in the air.

"They also pee in the water and I've actually seen someone peeing off the cliff. It's become a problem."

The Herald has viewed another photo posted to Instagram by another person showing three men lying naked, on their stomachs in the pool.

"Probably over summer you'll 30 to 100 people a day trooping through those pools."

Mitch Cox has captured his and Cleo Codrington's travel adventures through Instagram posts like this photograph in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo / Instagram

The resident said some of the owners had tried to trespass visitors but had been physically assaulted.

"It's a hard issue because it's a beautiful place and I've always held the notion that beautiful places should be open to all but it's got to be done with respect."

The resident said he was not a fan of social media when it was used to promote a person's perceived lifestyle.

"I've always felt that Instagram stars are generally irresponsible for a range of reasons. You're not going to stop them because part of the allure is they're slightly rebellious.

"The younger generation is like 'Fantastic, a hidden spot where I'm not supposed to go where I can get photos like that girl, yeah let's do it'."

Codrington and Cox are known in Australia for their global travelling adventures with Cox making money from selling some of his photographs, according to interviews the Sydney couple have done.