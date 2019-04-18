An Auckland driver feared he was about to careen off the Auckland Harbour Bridge after being hit and flipped by a four-wheel-drive.

Police are still hunting for the driver of the four-wheel-drive after they failed to stop at the crash, which took place in the early hours of February 5.

The crash victim said he had been driving north over the bridge and chatting with his wife when the four-wheel-drive suddenly veered into their lane from the right.

Police are urging the driver of this silver four-wheel-drive to come forward. Photo / Police

My wife "shouted and said 'it's going to hit us'," he told the Police Ten 7 television show last night.

CCTV footage showed the impact sending the couple's car swerving out of control towards the bridge's barriers, before ricocheting and flipping on to its side.

"My biggest worry was that the barrier was not going to hold us," the man said.

"We went over the left lane, hit the barrier and toppled over to one side."

The crash left the man with broken ribs and bruising, while his wife broke her hand and foot and fractured her ribs and eight vertebrae.

Acting Sergeant Warwick Lyes told Police Ten 7 the woman "genuinely believed right then that she was going to die".

On top of her physical injuries, she is now also scared of being on the road.

Police believe the hit and run driver was in a car similar to this. Photo / Supplied

Her husband said that more than anything, his wife felt very disappointed the other driver hadn't stopped.

"The person driving would have known they hit something," he said.

"They could have just stopped to see how we were. As far as I'm concerned, the driver should have come in, and just come and talk to us and say sorry."

Lyes said CCTV showed the other car appearing to make a last minute decision to veer between lanes on the bridge.

"I don't believe it's anything to do with road rage or anything untoward like that," he said.

But once the crash happened, the car manoeuvred around the couple's flipped car and continued along the bridge.

CCTV captured the moment a car careened into the Harbour Bridge barriers after being bumped by another vehicle. Photo / Supplied

"There may have been some adrenaline, they may have been shocked, but they did not stop," Lyes said.

The hit-and-run was in a silver or light coloured four-wheel-drive with roof rails and a possible sunroof, police said.

It could possibly be an older model Toyota Land Cruiser.

Police urge the driver or anyone who may have noticed a car similar to the one described with damage to its left side to contact them.