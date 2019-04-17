An earlier crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing headaches for motorists heading towards the city this evening.

The NZ Transport Agency reports the crash happened on lane two of three around 6.15pm.

However, at 6.30pm NZTA announced it had been cleared but motorists are being told to still expect delays as congestion eases.

Earlier today, a breakdown on just after the Harbour Bridge heading northwards caused delays but it has since been cleared.

Continuing to head away from the city on the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy due to rubbernecking and heavy but moving from Northcote Rd.

Meanwhile, traffic is heavy in patches from Auckland city to Ellerslie along the Southern Motorway, again heavy at Highbrook and from Manukau to Takanini.

Citybound traffic is heavy from Princes St to Khyber Pass.

Elsewhere, on the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy at times from Massey Rd to Neilson St.

Southbound traffic is heavy approaching Massey Rd, again heading towards the Southern Link.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd for traffic heading westbound.

Citybound traffic is also heavy from Hobsonville Rd to Royal Rd and there is a queue for the Northern Link back to St Lukes Rd.