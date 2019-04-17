Firefighters are battling a house fire in Wairakei, near Taupō, this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said the fire service was called about 2pm, and police about 10 minutes later to a house on Hinau Cres.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said the they responded to mulitple calls of a house on fire at 2pm.

He said the house was well involved in flames when two fire crews arrived at the scene.

The crews are still attending and a fire investigator is seeking the cause of the fire.

He said two people were being treated with minor injuries but could not comment on whether houses in the area were being evacuated.