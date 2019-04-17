A failure to properly sterilise surgical equipment at Hawke's Bay Hospital was caused by "many errors", reviews have found.

Those errors included the reliance on a printer that hadn't been working for months, a switch on the sterilising machine that was know to not work, and a raft of human and other mistakes.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board on Wednesday released internal and external reviews looking at why a batch of 91 pieces of equipment at Hawke's Bay Hospital were properly cleaned, heated to a high temperature and dried, but failed to go through the final sterilisation process overnight between February 1 and 2.

The botch forced 55 patients from across Hawke's Bay to undergo HIV and hepatitis tests because the inadequately sterilised surgical equipment may have been used on them.

Three children under the age of 16 and four people over the age of 70 were included in the group.

Of those affected, 18 people were operated on in the main theatre block of Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The remaining packs were also sent to oral health and gynaecological clinics throughout Hawke's Bay, where they were then used by district nurses.

On the evening of February 1, there were three main factors that contributed to the event occurring, the reviews found.

Most significantly, the external review found the printer on the autoclave had not been working for some months.