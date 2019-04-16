Two British brothers are expected to face more fraud-related charges next month in relation to an alleged roof-fixing scam.

Johnny Quinn, 31, and Patrick Quinn, 27, are facing charges of obtaining money by deception.

The brothers appeared in the Auckland District Court via video link from Whanganui Prison.

The court heard fresh charges have been laid, which were closely linked to the previous charges.

Johnny Quinn in the Whanganui Court on charges relating to alleged roofing scams in Auckland. Photo / Stuart Munro

Their lawyer said the brothers would be entering not guilty pleas and wanted a jury trial.

Their application for name suppression was yesterday declined in the High Court at Auckland.

The pair said they had been unfairly linked to the "unruly tourist" family who caused havoc around the country over the summer.

Patrick Quinn in the Whanganui Court on charges relating to alleged roofing scams in Auckland. Photo / Stuart Munro

They first appeared in court in February after their arrests on charges of obtaining $5000 and $18,800 by deception during the past two months.

One of the men faces an additional charge of obtaining $1000.

The brothers were today remanded in custody and would reappear for a case review on May 15.