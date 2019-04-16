The teenage pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Te Ngae Rd last night has been transferred to Middlemore Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

St John confirmed last night the patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition but a spokeswoman for Middlemore Hospital has confirmed this morning the patient was transferred to Middlemore Hospital and was now stable.

Police investigate the crash scene on Te Ngae Rd where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Tuesday night. Photo / Ben Fraser

A police spokeswoman said last night the incident took place between Brent Rd and Tumene Dr in the Owhata area about 6.35pm.

Family members had since confirmed the patient was female however police last night told the Rotorua Daily Post the patient was male.

The police spokeswoman said no further comment would be made on the circumstances of the incident as it was under investigation.

A witness who drove through the area at 6.20pm said a group of seven teenagers were seen "darting" between cars.

NZ Transport Agency closed a section of the State Highway between Tennyson St and Owhata Rd.

The road had reopened this morning.