Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 30, west of Rotorua.

St John said two vehicles attended the incident and treated one patient who was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about the incident at 6.35pm, arriving shortly afterwards at 6.40pm.

She said the incident took place in between Brent Rd and Tumene Dr in the Owhata area.

Advertisement

The scene of the crash. Photo / Ben Fraser

NZ Transport Agency reports the road has closed a section of the State Highway between Tennyson St and Owhata Rd, just west of Rotorua.

Motorists are asked to please delay their journey in the area or follow the detour route, which is turn left on Tennyson St, right onto Vaughan Rd, right onto Owhata Rd and left onto SH30 for eastbound traffic, westbound is opposite.