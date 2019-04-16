A teacher has been censured after manhandling two students, including one aged only 12.

The 12-year-old girl was picked up by the teacher and he threatened to throw her into a pond in September 2016.

A few months later, the teacher threw the same student into a swimming pool - she was wearing her PE gear and carrying a bag.

Also in September 2016, the male teacher was found to grab a boy's hand and wrap the student's arm around his neck and chest.

Again, in November 2016, the teacher physically ushered the boy from the classroom as he resisted out the door and then held him on the ground, pressing his knee on the student's leg and his hands on the student's shoulder.

Today, the Teaching Council's disciplinary tribunal released a report into the investigation of the teacher undertaken by the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC).

"At times there was a lack of alignment between the allegation in the charge and the agreed facts," a summary of the decision reads.

"Because the respondent was not contesting the facts or that they amounted to serious misconduct, we have not dismissed the particulars, but have amended some particulars to reflect the facts that are admitted.

"We have done this on the basis that the amendments do not significantly affect the essence of the charge and that the respondent is not prejudiced by these amendments."

The teacher was found to not maintain appropriate professional boundaries, amounting to serious misconduct.

An order for non-publication of the teacher's name was granted, including names of towns, districts, the school and staff on the basis of his mental health.

The man has left the teaching profession and has indicated to the CAC he does not wish to return to teaching.

The teacher was ordered to pay 40 per cent of the CAC's costs and 40 per cent of the tribunal's costs of the investigation.

A husband and father-of-two, the teacher started work as a customer support advocate in the middle of last year, work he was enjoying the report said.

If the teacher wishes to return to the classroom, the tribunal said he must have a mentor in place and work on behaviour management and professional boundaries.