Kiwi rapper Scribe has been sentenced on drug and breach of supervision charges.

The hip-hop artist - whose real name is Malo loane Luafutu - was sentenced to six months' intensive supervision in the Christchurch District Court.

He faced charges of methamphetamine possession and breaching a supervision order.

The court heard how he was too scared to report to probation after the March 15 terror attacks - because of his Muslim faith.

His lawyer Elizabeth Bulge told the judge the attacks upset him so badly he felt he had no choice but to leave Christchurch.

"Being of the Muslim faith", her client decided fled the city after the attacks, but accepted accepts the decision to do so was entirely in his own hands.

"But those events upset him so badly he felt he had no choice."

Last year, he was remanded in custody for breaching his bail conditions on two occasions - first by attending a gig in Motueka and then riding his bike at night.

Late last year, Scribe vowed to become an anti-drugs crusader after a stint behind bars helped him kick a spiralling methamphetamine habit.

The chart-topping hip-hop artist, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, was sentenced in December to six months' supervision after admitting two charges of breach of a protection order, and one of wilful damage.

Luafutu, a 39-year-old father-of-four, initially appeared at Waitakere District Court last year before the case was transferred to his home town of Christchurch.

After a trial before Judge Tom Gilbert, Luafutu admitted a wilful damage charge that arose out of an incident on May 28 and breaching a protection order twice on June 4.

Judge Gilbert said it was pretty clear that Luafutu's life had gone downhill in recent years because of drug use.

After several breaches of bail, which the judge noted was probably a result of ongoing drug use, Scribe was jailed last this year for 66 days.

During the December sentencing, Judge Gilbert reminded Luafutu in the dock that he'd been the judge who'd remanded him in custody back in August, and noted that he looked much better.

Luafutu thanked the judge for making that decision. His lawyer, defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said Luafutu now wanted to help in the war against methamphetamine and had resolved to take part in a documentary on the issue.

He was sentenced to six months' supervision and ordered to undergo courses, counselling, or treatment to address his drug issues. He was also ordered to pay Housing New Zealand $689 for damages.

Judge Gilbert added: "I hope that in the next wee while we will see you doing what you are really good at."

Luafutu was found guilty on a possession of methamphetamine charge in March last on which he was sentenced today.

His lawyer earlier said a conviction could have potential ramifications for Luafutu's musical career