A state-of-the-art skin cancer clinic is being constructed in Paraparaumu.

The St Joseph Skin Cancer Clinic, in Presentation Way, behind the Z petrol station, is being spearheaded by Dr Roland Lotsu.

The facility will be equipped with advanced clinical technologies and equipment.

Dr Lotsu, a skin cancer accredited doctor, has been working in Paraparaumu since emigrating with wife Audrey and their young family from the United Kingdom in 2010.

Since 2013 he has been practising from his clinic at 51 Kapiti Rd.

"My wife and I wanted a better lifestyle for our children.

"And I had a few colleagues who had come out to New Zealand and really enjoyed it.

"So we decided to give it a go."

The couple love the lifestyle and what it provides for them and their six children, Joshua, Abigail, Grace, Faustina, Augustine and John Paul.

Since living in New Zealand Dr Lotsu has developed a particular interest in skin cancer.

"Australia and New Zealand has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world."

His interest and passion in helping people take a proactive approach of treating and preventing deaths associated with skin cancer drove him to start considering building a purpose-built skin cancer clinic.

He jumped at the chance when the opportunity to acquire some land over two years ago came up.

The new clinic will have two treatment theatres as well as eight clinical rooms for skin checks, mole mapping, wound care and more.

"We're hoping to make it a skin cancer place of excellence where you can access diagnosis, surgical and non-surgical treatment of skin cancer.

"We also hope the clinic, which will be easily accessible, will increase awareness for people on the coast that it's important to check their skin and take skin cancer seriously.

"Early diagnosis of skin cancer can save life.

"We also hope the clinic will attract specialists with a high level of skill to come here and work in a purpose built facility where they feel they can provide high level of care in a safe environment."

Mulholland Construction started the build in January and it is expected to be finished in November.

"They have been so helpful throughout the whole process."

The project wasn't without its challenges but there had been a lot of support from people who had given encouragement and advice.

"Some people have gone out of their way to help us get it to this stage and are committed to helping us further.

"We wouldn't have been able to do it just with our own effort."

In the meantime St Joseph Skin Cancer Clinic operates from 51 Kapiti Rd.

www.stjskin.co.nz / 04 298 1881