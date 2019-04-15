The newborn baby who was found safe and well after police reported he was missing from a South Auckland hospital is now in Oranga Tamariki care.

Oranga Tamariki Regional Manager South Auckland Dee Mcmanus-Emery said the baby boy is now safe in Oranga Tamariki care.

"We are working with the whānau around longer-term care arrangements," Mcmanus-Emery said.

"It is not appropriate for us to comment further for privacy reasons."

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall said the two-day-old baby was assessed by ambulance staff when he was found and was transported to hospital.

"The focus for police has been on the health and wellbeing of the infant," Hassall said.

"No charges in relation to this matter are expected to be laid."

Police reported this morning that the wee boy was found safely overnight after appealing to the public for information yesterday.

Police then believed the baby was with his mother Dorothy Opetaia after being taken from Middlemore Hospital.