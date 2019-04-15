A serious crash has closed a lane of traffic in central Auckland, while those coming in from the west will also face delays due to a minor crash.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a car and a motorbike collided on Ti Rakau Dr, Botany Downs, about 5.50am today.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lane remains closed and diversions are in place at Pakuranga Highway [Waipuna Bridge] and Pakuranga Rd.

The southbound lanes remain open.

Commuters are being urged to allow for extra time.

ROAD CLOSED - TI RAKAU DR, PAKURANGA - 6:55AM

Due to a serious crash the northbound lanes on a section of Ti Rakau Dr, between Pakuranga Hwy and Pakuranga Rd, are CLOSED. Southbound lanes are open. Diversions are in place. Avoid this route or allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Y20IgijZI4 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) April 15, 2019

Meanwhile, a minor crash on State Highway 16 west of Waimauku will cause delays for motorists.

Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen Larking said the crash, between McPike Rd and Woodhill Park Rd, was only minor but will likely disrupt the journey of those travelling to work.

