A 14-year-old has appeared in court in Dunedin charged with attempted murder after a police officer was attacked.

Details of the case are limited but Inspector Matenga Gray, of Dunedin, said the 14-year-old was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder.

The alleged offender appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court on Saturday.

A well-placed source has confirmed the victim of the alleged attack was a police officer.

A police spokeswoman would not comment on the circumstances of the incident, saying the matter was now before the courts.

Nor would police be drawn on the condition of the officer involved or where the incident took place.

Because of Youth Court reporting restrictions, the Otago Daily Times is unable to name the alleged offender, any school they attend or any details which could lead to their identification.