A two-day-old baby boy taken from Middlemore Hospital has been located safe and well overnight.

The new-born was taken by his mother, sparking an urgent search yesterday as the boy needed medical care.

Police said this morning that the boy was found at a Royal Oak property overnight.

The boy's mother mother was found at another house.

"Police would like to thank the public very much for their concern and assistance," a police spokesperson said.

Yesterday police said they had "serious concerns" for the baby's wellbeing because he desperately required medical care.