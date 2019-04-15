The NZ Transport Agency has taken immediate action to suspend a vehicle inspector on Auckland's North Shore after a review.

Glenfield inspecting organisation World Motors and its vehicle inspector Sun-Jin Kim has been suspended after an unauthorised staff member was observed inspecting customer vehicles.

"Subsequently, Mr Kim has admitted to not using the required equipment to test brakes and lights. He also failed to correctly inspect seat belts," NZTA said.

"We are unaware of specific concerns relating to individual vehicles, however due to the concerns around World Motor's inspection practices there is a strong possibility that some vehicles may have been incorrectly passed.

"For this reason, we strongly encourage people who have a current warrant of fitness issued from World Motors to get their vehicle rechecked."

NZTA will contact around 1556 affected vehicle owners individually after the suspension, advising them to recheck their options.

Vouchers will also be provided and will be valid for six months from the date of issue.

The agency has records of all warrant of fitness inspections and should it have concerns it will contact motorists directly.

Car owners who have moved address or changed their contact number in the past year and have not updated the NZTA are asked to get in touch on 0800 108 809.