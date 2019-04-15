Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to talk about Cabinet's signing off of the Budget at her post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

This year, the Budget will be announced on May 30 – it will be the Government's first so-called Wellbeing Budget.

Ardern is expected to face questions about its world-first wellbeing approach.

She is also expected to face questions about Kiwi Red Cross nurse, Louisa Akavi, who was this morning revealed to have been an Isis hostage since 2013.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Although Akavi's location is currently unknown, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the New Zealand Government have reasons to believe she is alive.

Many national, and international, media outlets have known about the situation for a number of years and there was an agreement not to publish the story, as it could risk Akavi's safety.

But this week, that secrecy ended after the ICRC issued a plea for information on Akavi's whereabouts, along with that of two Syrian aid workers she was abducted with – Alaa Rajab and Nabil Bakdounes.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be questioned as to whether Cabinet today signed off its official response to the Tax Working Group's report, which recommended a capital gains tax.

Yesterday, National leader Simon Bridges said he understood Cabinet would be signing it off this afternoon.

He expects it to be diluted down from what the TWG originally recommended in February.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Comment | Why Ardern, Peters need to be careful on kidnapped nurse

15 Apr, 2019 12:48pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'We just want her home' - plea by kidnapped nurse's family

15 Apr, 2019 11:15am
8 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Swallowed teaspoon of water': Mosque survivor Alen, 4, improving

15 Apr, 2019 7:53am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

A life helping others: How Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi came to be kidnapped by brutal regime

15 Apr, 2019 9:03am
18 minutes to read