Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to talk about Cabinet's signing off of the Budget at her post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

This year, the Budget will be announced on May 30 – it will be the Government's first so-called Wellbeing Budget.

Ardern is expected to face questions about its world-first wellbeing approach.

She is also expected to face questions about Kiwi Red Cross nurse, Louisa Akavi, who was this morning revealed to have been an Isis hostage since 2013.

Although Akavi's location is currently unknown, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the New Zealand Government have reasons to believe she is alive.

Many national, and international, media outlets have known about the situation for a number of years and there was an agreement not to publish the story, as it could risk Akavi's safety.

But this week, that secrecy ended after the ICRC issued a plea for information on Akavi's whereabouts, along with that of two Syrian aid workers she was abducted with – Alaa Rajab and Nabil Bakdounes.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be questioned as to whether Cabinet today signed off its official response to the Tax Working Group's report, which recommended a capital gains tax.

Yesterday, National leader Simon Bridges said he understood Cabinet would be signing it off this afternoon.

He expects it to be diluted down from what the TWG originally recommended in February.