A lane has been blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway following a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said initially multiple lanes were blocked just after the Highbrook off-ramp.

At 3:30pm an update was issued saying the left lane remains blocked and drivers are warned to expect delays.

Advertisement

An NZTA camera on the Bairds Rd bridge over the motorway showed heavy traffic northbound on the motorway.

The police said the crash was reported at 3.06pm.

It involved two vehicles - a van and a car.

Two people were injured. One person's injuries were moderate and the other's were minor.

Tow trucks were arriving at the scene at about 3.45pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"Hopefully it will be unblocked and all clear soon."

UPDATE 3:35PM

Due to a #crash on #SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, the left lane remains blocked. Please pass the scene with care and expect significant delays.https://t.co/aSa9wxtrQg — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 14, 2019