Two people were injured in an assault in Auckland's CBD early this morning.

The assault happened on Galway St at 1am.

The area where the assault happened is outside Britomart where there are a number of bars and clubs.

Police said two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the "serious altercation".

Two others had been arrested.

"A 31-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and methamphetamine possession for supply," said a spokesperson.

"A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

Both are due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Auckland Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.