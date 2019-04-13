Three people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after an incident at the Otago Rally, in Brighton.

The trio were initially taken to Brighton Fire Station, where their injuries were checked over at a medical response facility on site.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern region spokesman said they arrived at the fire station soon after 2pm.

They were then taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

All three patients had moderate injuries.

It was not known whether they were participants in today's rally event or how they were injured.

An event information page on the NZ Rally Champs website said the DriveSouth Rally of Otago was being held today at Dunedin's Rally Headquarters.