There are reports of a serious crash this afternoon.

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2, Whakatāne.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened shortly before 1pm, a police media statement said.

The motorcyclist has been injured, a police media spokeswoman said. The extent of the injuries were not known.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Traffic control measures are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

St John said it was also responding.

The fire service told the Rotorua Daily Post two trucks were at the scene.

More to come.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Bats found in Rotorua's Sanitorium Reserve

13 Apr, 2019 9:57am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Body found in Rotorua

13 Apr, 2019 8:35am
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Food tips at Rotorua Library with Allyson Gofton

12 Apr, 2019 7:02pm
2 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

MPs to enjoy day of fishing in Rotorua

12 Apr, 2019 4:00pm
2 minutes to read