Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2, Whakatāne.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened shortly before 1pm, a police media statement said.

The motorcyclist has been injured, a police media spokeswoman said. The extent of the injuries were not known.

Traffic control measures are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

St John said it was also responding.

The fire service told the Rotorua Daily Post two trucks were at the scene.

