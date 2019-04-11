A teenage girl has suffered a suspected spinal injury playing rugby in Whangamata.

According to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter daily mission report a crew was sent to the Coromandel town about 5.45pm yesterday after a girl suffered an injury making a tackle.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and the rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at the intersection of Martyn and Aickin Rd's.

The girl was airlifted to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

