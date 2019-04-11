Showers currently pelting many areas across the country will clear today, making way for a mostly fine weekend.

However, the MetService is advising those in the South Island to get any outdoor chores done on Saturday as a cold front makes its way up from the deep south.

Duty meteorologist Andrew James said despite the recent rain, not a lot had fallen in areas where it was needed most - Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Gisborne ranges received 10mm overnight, while Hastings got a mere 6mm.

Most of the rain fell around Wellington and Wairarapa with Wainuiomata getting 57mm in the past 12 hours, followed by Lower Hutt with 33.8mm. However, a bit has fallen around the Waikato with 19.8mm registered falling at Hamilton Airport.

James said the showers will now lighten off as the day progresses with the low this morning sitting off the North Island's East Coast.

However, the south to southwest flow together with a ridge will see temperatures cool slightly tomorrow.

Taupo and Blenheim will be two of the coldest spots on Saturday night, expecting to drop to 2C.

Aucklanders may need an extra layer as it will get down to 9C, slightly cooler than average for April, he said.

Saturday is the pick of the day for both islands, with showers also getting back into Wellington and Wairarapa on Sunday.

In the South Island, Saturday will be mostly fine with just a few showers along the Buller and Kaikoura coasts as well as Fiordland.

Sunday will see rain drive up from the south hitting Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch but also hit the much vulnerable West Coast. However, James said there were no severe warnings in place so any rain that does fall would not be significant.

Friday's weather

Auckland 20 high 9 low



Hamilton 19 high 5 low

Tauranga 21 high 8 low

Wellington 13 high 9 low

Christchurch 13 high 6 low

Dunedin 13 high 6 low

Invercargill 13 high 2 low