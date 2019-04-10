Both lanes of the Hawke's Bay Expressway are blocked after a collision between a car and truck.
Emergency services were called to the crash, between the Tutaekuri Bridge and Taradale, about 11.15am this morning.
A police spokeswoman said there would be some disruption to traffic.
"Southbound traffic is being diverted at Meanee Rd, and northbound traffic is being diverted at Links Rd/Pakowhai Rd."
Advertisement
She said the injuries to those involved in the crash were thought to be "minor".
MORE SOON