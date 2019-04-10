Criticism has been levelled at the methods used to test for DNA on a hidden toilet camera at New Zealand's embassy in Washington, the same type of analysis used in the prosecution of Amanda Knox.

Former Royal New Zealand Navy commodore Alfred (Fred) Keating is accused of planting a covert filming device in a unisex bathroom at the embassy in the American capital during July 2017.

The 59-year-old is on trial in the Auckland District Court this week, charged with attempting to make an intimate visual recording of another person.

Environmental Science and Research forensic scientist Sue Vintiner yesterday told the court an "ultra-sensitive" DNA test was then conducted on swab samples taken from the camera and memory card.

She said a male DNA profile was found on the SD card and matched that of Keating's.

The DNA was "10,000 million times more likely" to have come from the former Assistant Chief of Navy than another person with the same DNA profile, Vintiner said.

But Ron Mansfield, Keating's lawyer, today questioned the scientist about the methods used to "enhance tiny, tiny amounts of DNA" from the swabs.

The "low copy number DNA test" is not used by some overseas jurisdictions because of the high-risk of contamination and cost, the court heard.

Vintiner said the low copy testing had also been used in case of Amanda Knox, who was acquitted of murdering her roommate after spending almost four years in an Italian prison.

Sean Hoey was also prosecuted largely on the back of low copy DNA testing for the deadliest single attack of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the 1998 Omagh bombing.

But Hoey was acquitted of the Real IRA blast which left 29 people dead, with a Belfast judge criticising the forensic evidence.

Keating, New Zealand's former Assistant Chief of Navy Alfred, was the senior defence attache to the US at the time the camera was discovered in the embassy bathroom.

Richard Kay, the unit manager for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) Americas division, told the court today the camera's discovery at one of New Zealand's largest and most critical diplomatic buildings was "shocking".

Keating pleaded not guilty last March and two days later resigned from his post in the NZDF, ending a more than 40-year career.

The military leader from Northland also served as New Zealand's naval attache and senior technical officer for the navy to the US from July 2003 until December 2006.

The trial, which began on Monday, is expected to last two weeks.