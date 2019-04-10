Victim Support has paid over $1.6 million to those directly impacted by the Christchurch terrorist attacks last month.

The total $1,670,28 of financial support includes $1,420,778 from funds raised and $249,500 from grants administered by Victim Support on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

Victim Support has also provided support to 800 of those directly affected by the events on March 15, the charity confirmed today.

"Every day we are seeing the huge impact the public's generosity is having for victims, from having loved ones able to visit from overseas, to simple things such as relieving the stress of the weekly grocery shop," Victim Support chief executive Kevin Tso said.

"Nothing we do can ever make up for the losses and injuries victims have suffered, but we are extremely grateful for the public's support to make their situation even that little bit easier."

Fifty people were killed in the terrorist attack last month and another 50 were injured with the first payments from the fund made within days of the event.

Victim Support initial funding:

• $15,000 lump sum payment for each deceased family member ($10,000 from Victim Support's public fundraising; $5000 from the Ministry of Justice Victim Assistance Scheme via its usual criteria.)

• $5,000 lump sum payment for each person hospitalised

• Emergency grants for immediate expenses resulting from the incident, including funeral expenses, travel and accommodation for victims' families, counselling, and other discretionary costs, assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Crowds of people pay their respects following the terrorist attacks. Photo / File

Tso said this is the first time Victim Support had set up a crisis appeal fund, created to consolidate the outpouring of public support.

"Victim Support's primary objective is to provide emotional, practical and financial support to victims," he said.

"So, in addition to fundraising and providing financial support, we have more than 100 support workers providing a range of assistance to victims, as they are referred to Victim Support."

Victim Support is continuing to consult victims and the affected community about the fair, transparent and inclusive management of the remainder of the funds.

Tso said it is important to remember it has been less than four weeks since the shootings and their primary focus is to ensure victims are being referred to them.

Moving onward, the next challenge for Victim Support is to work with victims and the community to make sure the remaining funds go to the best possible use.

"We're already in very constructive dialogue with a number of representative groups, and building our own repository of identified needs based on our daily interactions with victims," Tso said.

"$10 million is a lot of money, but if we look at the impact of the tragedy and the number of people affected, it's clear that it can only provide a fraction of what has been taken from the community.

"Victims' needs will continue into the months and years ahead, and we need to ensure funds are managed carefully to support present and future needs.