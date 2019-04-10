The Government buyback scheme for its gun law reforms will include compensation for high capacity magazines and gun parts, as well as prohibited firearms, Police Minister Stuart Nash has announced.

But compensation will only be considered for firearms and parts that were lawfully obtained, and from people with the appropriate firearms licence "or persons lawfully in possession of prohibited items", which could include gun dealerships.

The details of the buyback scheme are yet to be determined, but its regulatory framework is outlined in a supplementary order paper that will be added to the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment bill.

The bill, which bans military-style semi-automatics (MSSAs), assault rifles and their associated components with some exemptions, will pass its remaining legislative stages in the House today with the support of all parties except for Act.

It will receive its Royal Assent tomorrow and be in force on Friday.

The regulations for the buyback scheme are expected to be considered by Cabinet in May. The amnesty for surrendering firearms is in place until the end of September, but can be extended.

The Government has estimated that the buyback scheme will cost up to $200 million, but gun lobby groups have said it could be up to $1 billion if it included loss of income, including compensation for the 500-odd gun dealerships that may not be reimbursed by overseas suppliers.

The regulations do not specifically mention gun dealerships, but allow for compensation to dealers to be considered.

Nash said independent advisers will develop a compensation price list for Cabinet approval, while a separate expert panel of advisers will look at compensation for high-value firearms.

"The regulations will create a framework to set compensation based on make, model and condition of the items. They will provide for rights of review and appeal," Nash said.

They also allow the Commissioner of Police to determine the amount of compensation, including by issuing a schedule of payments or determining the method to calculate compensation.

Surrendered firearms will become the property of the Crown. What happens then is still being determined, but they may be sold to police or the Defence Force, where appropriate, or destroyed.

Nash said transitional measures are also being put in place.

"This includes weapons which were in transit from overseas when the ban took effect. Customs officials may deliver them to police as part of the amnesty and buyback arrangement.

"I can reassure firearms owners there will be plenty of time for them to hand over their weapons as part of the amnesty and to have their compensation processed under the buyback as well."

Police has been consulting with Australian officials. Australia has had almost thirty amnesties and buyback schemes since the 1990s.

The passage of the bill today will conclude the first phase of the Government's gun law reform, which has seen emotional pleas to Parliament in support of the law from the Muslim community, broad support from hunters and farmers who sought wider exemptions to the ban, and vociferous opposition from gun lobby groups that claimed the ban was too harsh on law-abiding firearms owners.

A second phase, scheduled for later this year, will look at issues such as the licensing regime and a national firearms register.