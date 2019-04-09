Two men out for a morning walk have been injured - one critically - in a hit-and-run in Gisborne.

The men were out walking on Centennial Marine Parade between the Millennium Wall and Pacific St when they were both hit by a vehicle about 6.15am.

Both men were taken to Gisborne Hospital intensive care unit, one in a critical condition and the other with serious injuries.

Police say they are calling for witnesses to the incident.

The vehicle had been travelling along Centennial Marine Drive from the direction of the Gisborne Olympic Pool.

The vehicle would have damage to its front, including the bonnet and windscreen areas.

The road remains closed and a scene examination is under way.

Members of the public who witnessed the crash, have information about this vehicle or who saw any vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the crash, are encouraged to come forward.

Anyone who has witnessed a vehicle with fresh damage is also encouraged to contact Detective Mark Moorhouse at Gisborne Police on 06 831 0700, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

