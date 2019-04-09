A wanted person has been stopped with road spikes and taken into custody after a police operation in east Auckland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police had been "observing a vehicle" in the Mount Wellington area about 6am morning, with a wanted person believed to be inside.

Police Eagle helicopter observed from above while police vehicles in the area followed the vehicle under lights and sirens.

The spokeswoman said there was no active pursuit.

The vehicle was spiked and came to a stop with the driver taken into custody at about 6.45am. No charges had been laid at this stage, she said.

A motorist told the Herald about 6.30am she saw a red sedan come "flying" down Waipuna Rd. She then saw it hurtling around the corner onto Ireland Rd so fast it was "on two wheels".

"It was going really fast. There were about five or six police cars that came behind it. They would have been going about 70km/h too."