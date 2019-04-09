E. Coli has been detected in the water supply of Wairarapa town Martinborough.

The South Wairarapa District Council are advising all water users to boil their water for drinking, food preparation, and brushing their teeth.

The council says although the level of the bacteria detected is very low, the water-boiling notice comes from consultation with Regional Public Health.

The council is clearing pipelines of water and carrying our further investigations to identify the source of contamination.