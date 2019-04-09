A speeding aircraft which dragged a long and mysterious contrail behind it this afternoon has dumbfounded South Auckland residents.

One woman spotted the vapour from Highbrook around 2.30pm and said the aircraft was travelling too fast to be an ordinary passenger aircraft.

"It had gone more or less straight upward and I started seeing the curve as shown in the video after another three minutes," she told the Herald.

"The video was taken from Highbrook Business Park on Lady Fisher Place and the plane had disappeared over horizon within five minutes of first noticing it."

Advertisement

The aircraft flew over the horizon within minutes. Photo / Supplied

Aircrafts sometimes leave white trails, or contrails, behind them because of the humid exhaust from jet engines mixing within the atmosphere.

They are primarily composed of water in the form of ice crystals, spreading over the sky as aircraft fly to their destination.

Footage of the contrail shows the aircraft which caused it appeared to fly high into the air before curving off and heading into the distance.