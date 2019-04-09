A man remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital after being assaulted on a Tauranga street over the weekend.

He was found on The Strand near the public toilets on Wharf St about 3.45am on Sunday with serious injuries.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said the man was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

She could not confirm the man's age.

Advertisement

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court yesterday.

Tauranga police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.

Call (07) 213 1825, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.