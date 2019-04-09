The cyclist who was killed in a Nelson crash has been remembered as a hugely determined, motivated and passionate sportswoman.

"She inspired her family."

Ann Rigg tragically died after being struck by a car while on a training ride on SH6 in Nelson last Friday.

Her son Christopher's partner, Kelly Harrison, told the Herald Rigg biked competitively and belonged to the Tasman Wheelers Club.

"She did ride a lot with other members of the Wheelers but that day she was by herself."

Rigg had enjoyed netball and running for a longtime before trading them in to focus on cycling.

She had succeeded at a top level in both as a New Zealand national level netball umpire and a Canterbury representative for running.

No matter the weather she wanted to be outdoors, Harrison said, adding she was tough.

"Basically anything she took up, she took up with great gusto," Harrison said.

"She had a lot of passion and drive."

Her sudden death on April 5 had left her family devastated and at a loss for words.

"Her family just want her back," Harrison said.

"The shock is huge. You can't really put it into words."

Her immediate family was finding it particularly hard, including her 91-year-old mother Lynn Rees, who lost her son Paul Rees to sea in 2005.

"Lynn is devastated. That's a very hard thing, I would imagine, outliving two kids," Harrison said.

Rigg was the dearly loved wife of Peter and loved mum and mother-in-law to Matthew and Cindy, Christopher and Kelly.

She was also adored by her four grandchildren Claudia, Callum, Hope and Toby - all of whom had a "wonderful" relationship with their nana.

A tribute ride down the main street in Nelson will occur this Thursday to mark the day of her funeral and a last lap bell will be rung at the conclusion of that service.