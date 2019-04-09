A Christchurch schoolboy has today denied distributing objectionable material from the mosque terror attacks.

The teenager, who for legal reasons cannot be named, entered the denial plea in the Youth Court in Christchurch this morning.

He was refused electronically monitored bail last week by Judge Stephen O'Driscoll.

The boy's lawyer, Moana Cole, has appealed the decision and the case will be heard at the High Court in Christchurch tomorrow.

Today, the teen was remanded in the custody of Oranga Tamariki to come back to Youth Court on May 21 for a status hearing.

The Herald understands police were alerted after concerns about his behaviour.

The boy's school cannot be named and his principal declined to comment, referring inquiries to police.

Police also refused to comment.

There have been other unrelated cases before the courts since the Christchurch terror attacks.

Christchurch businessman Philip Neville Arps, 44, appeared in court last month on charges of distributing footage of one of the mosque shootings.

Arps, who runs an insulation business, faces two charges of distributing the livestream "of the multiple murder victims at the Deans Ave Mosque".

The alleged offending occurred on March 16, the day after the shootings at two Christchurch mosques, in which 50 people died and dozens were injured.

The Chief Censor's office has classified the shooter's live stream and so-called manifesto as objectionable under the Films, Video and Publications Classifications Act. The charges have a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison and apply from the moment the material was released, not the point it was banned by the Chief Censor.

Arps was declined bail and remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 15.

An 18-year-old Christchurch student, who has interim name suppression, has also been charged with distributing a livestream and of showing a photograph of the Deans Ave mosque where 42 Muslims were shot dead with the message "target acquired" and further online messaging allegedly inciting extreme violence.