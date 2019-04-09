

The daughter-in-law of Napier siege shooting victim Len Snee says he would still be alive today if gun laws had been as strict 10 years ago as they are now being made.

In May 2009, during a more than 40-hour siege, Jan Molenaar fatally shoot Snee and seriously injured Senior Constables Bruce Miller and Grant Diver, as well as shooting a neighbour attempting to help.

Police later found an arsenal of 14 high-powered weapons in Molenaar's house, most of which would be banned in the Government's new law change.

Snee's daughter in-law Penny Snee said she felt it shouldn't have taken almost 10 years after her family's loss for the Government to do something.

"If the laws were stricter back then Len would still be at home with us."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the ban on semi-automatic weapons just 72 hours after the terror attack on a Christchurch mosque which saw 50 people killed.

The ban will see a removal of all military style firearms in New Zealand; this includes semi-automatics which can be used with a detachable magazine with more than five rounds in it which is also the same case for semi-automatic shotguns.

Police Minister and Napier MP Stuart Nash said he was willing to look at allowing semi-automatic firearms for shooting competitions when the Government makes further changes to gun laws later this year.

He also said that the Government buyback scheme was still being worked out and was unlikely to be ready by the time the ban on military-style semi-automatics and assault rifles comes into force on Friday.

Penny said Nash and the Government could go even further with gun laws, especially after what happened in Christchurch.

"I believe that police should be the only ones to carry guns," Penny said.

"They're trained to read situations and not just shoot at random. It would better benefit the country, I believe."