The lawyer for a Kapiti councillor found guilty of indecent assault says the measuring of her client's penis was a trial tactic that misfired.

David Scott is appealing both his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal in Wellington.

Scott was found guilty of indecent assault after he pressed himself against a female Kāpiti Coast District Council employee during a morning tea break in April 2017.

The 72-year-old was fined $1500 for the indecent assault

During the trial last year, Scott's penis was measured by a doctor with a wooden ruler to determine if it was the same length as what the victim felt pressing into her.

The measurement was suppressed.

Today, his lawyer Barbara Hunt said that measuring tactic was like a schoolboy's joke that went wrong.

It would have been shocking and unsettling for the jury, she said.

"It was degrading to the appellant, it was insulting to the complainant, it attracted a frenzy of attention."

Hunt argued the measurement was an error that risked a miscarriage of justice.

"If it hadn't happened that way, it could well have been a different outcome."

Hunt said the seriousness of the offending had been elevated in sentencing.

Scott has previously said he wants to remain a councillor, something he cannot do if he keeps his conviction.

The council's website says Scott is currently on a leave of absence.