A Select Committee has recommended major gun reforms be passed into law - with a few exemptions.

The Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines, and Parts) Amendment Bill is set to replace the Armed Act 1983 following the Christchurch terrorist attacks last month.

The bill would prohibit from circulation and use most semi-automatic firearms, parts which convert firearms into semi-automatics, magazines over a certain capacity and some shotguns.

The Select Committee said in a report the purpose of the bill is to reduce the risk of death or injury from the misuse of semi-automatic firearms.

"At the same time, the bill seeks to preserve access to the most widespread, commonly and lawfully used lower-capacity semi-automatic firearms," it said.

"This recognises the need for some use of these firearms, in particular by hunters and farmers.

"In this way, the bill seeks to protect public safety and the safe, responsible, and legitimate use of firearms."

The bill would provide certain categories of licensed gun owners could apply to import, supply, sell or possess prohibited items.

In all, 13,062 submissions were made on the law changes.

The changes were backed by all members of the committee except Act Party MP David Seymour.

The National Party said it supported the changes but said it had some concerns about aspects of the bill, including a decision not to give police broader powers to search violent gang members' homes for firearms.

The Green Party backed the changes but opposed an amendment which would allow bona fide gun collectors to keep the banned firearms - as long as a vital part was removed and kept at a separate address.

The Act Party said it opposed the bill because of the rushed process and doubts about whether it would be effective.

Exempt categories would include:

• Licensed dealers.

• Bona fide collectors of firearms, and museum curators or directors.

• Approved broadcasters, bona fide theatre companies or societies, and film or television production companies.

• People engaged by the Department of Conservation, or by a management agency under the Biosecurity Act 1993, to kill or hunt wild animals or animal pests.