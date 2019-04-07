Investigations are under way after a tourist died following a fall during a guided tour of Moutohorā Island (Whale Island) in the Bay of Plenty.

White Island Tours said in a statement today, a tourist fell and was seriously injured while on a tour of the island on Thursday.

First aid was immediately provided and emergency services were called.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter airlifted the injured person to Tauranga Hospital but they died on Friday evening.

WorkSafe and the Department of Conservation, which administers Moutohorā Island and its tracks, are both conducting investigations into the incident.

White Island Tours said they were co-operating fully with both investigations and would participate in any coronial enquiry if and when that occured.

The Department of Conservation has suspended all tour operations on Moutohorā Island while the investigations were ongoing.

Paul Quinn, chairman of Ngāti Awa Group Holdings, which owned White Island Tours, said they were all deeply saddened and devastated by the tragic accident.

"We send our thoughts and aroha to the deceased's whanau. We are looking to see what support we can provide to them at this very difficult time" Quinn said.