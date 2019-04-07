Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old after a man was shot in Feilding.

Police say they were informed by ambulance services early this morning that a person had reported receiving a gunshot wound at an address in Feilding.

The victim was seriously injured and is still in hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Armed police arrested a man in the Roslyn area of Palmerston North at around midday today in relation to the incident, police said.

The suspect has been charged with wounding with intent and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.