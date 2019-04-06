A 12-year-old girl found seriously injured at an alleged murder scene in Wellington is now in a stable condition after receiving surgery.

The girl was found in the same bedroom as the body of a 52-year-old woman at an address in Lemnos Ave, Karori, on Friday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man faced a charge of murder in Wellington District Court on Saturday morning. He has interim name suppression.

The girl had surgery in Wellington Hospital overnight Friday for injuries that police have not specified.

Advertisement

Capital & Coast District Health Board told the Herald this morning the girl was now in a stable condition in a ward.

A homicide investigation was launched on Friday evening following the death of a woman at a Lemnos Ave property.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.10pm, and found the woman's body on arrival.

The property was cordoned off while a scene examination took place

The 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.

Police have said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The man is alleged to have killed the victim between April 4 and 5.

He was remanded without plea to reappear in the High Court at Wellington on April 30.

Police said the accused lived on Lemnos Ave, and was known to the victims but was not related to them.

The two victims were found in an upstairs room. They did not live at the address but knew one of the occupants.