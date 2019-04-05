Police have extended the cordon outside a Wellington home where a woman was murdered.

A 30-year-old man was charged with murder after police were called to the leafy suburb of Karori yesterday and found the 52-year-old woman dead.

A cordon was set up on Lemnos Ave yesterday afternoon, and security were extending it to block off the whole road this morning.

Residents on the street had earlier told the Herald they knew nothing about what had gone on.

Advertisement

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today, and police say further charges are likely.

Police say their inquiries are ongoing but they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police are reassuring members of the public there is no threat to their safety.