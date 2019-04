A person is dead after a truck collided with a car near Warkworth early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Sandpit Rd, Warkworth at 7.20am.

A police spokeswoman said they could confirm one person had died after the serious crash.

"The road is expected to remain closed for some time," she said.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.