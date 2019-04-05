A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in the Wellington suburb of Karori this afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Lemnos Ave around 1.10pm.

A 52-year-old woman was found dead at the property, police confirmed in a statement.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested by police and charged with murder.

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow morning.

Police say further charges are likely.

The property was cordoned off by police and a scene examination is still underway.

Police say their inquiries are ongoing but they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police sought to reassure members of the public there is no threat to their safety.

