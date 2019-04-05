Carlos Uerata and Zyla Adonai Loudene Monilita Brittany Tigerlily Butler were unequivocally accused of Butler's uncle's manslaughter as they stood heads bowed in the dock today.

When their trial began in the High Court at Rotorua on Monday, the pair denied the charge which alleged their actions led to Neville Butler's death in September 2017 at a flat in Rotorua's Steels Lane.

They are being tried by a jury of six men and six women.

Closing addresses are being delivered today by the Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliam and their lawyers.

McWilliam said this morning the Crown case was simple, it was that Uerata and Zyla Butler caused her uncle' death by deliberate and dangerous acts. In Uerata's case this was him putting Butler in a choke hold and Zyla Butler pinning his arms down.

This had been an uninterrupted chain of events starting with the compression of Butler's neck and carotid arteries, a fact corroborated by a pathologist who found extensive bruising in that area.

"It all leads back to the squeezing of the neck, there was alcohol involved, cannabis, Mr Butler was overweight, these were the mechanisms, the cause of death was neck compression and restraint," McWilliam argued.



Butler, a 120kg man, could not break free from the choker hold being applied by someone of 60kg as would be expected because his niece was holding him down, something she admitted to police but denied in evidence.

Uerata knew choking-out was an inherently dangerous act but did it regardless.

McWilliam poured cold water on defence evidence that pointed to Butler suffering from a delirium syndrome which caused him to act irrationally after drinking heavily at his niece's 21st birthday celebrations.

Neville Butler.

"It was just Neville Butler behaving badly, like an alpha male, kicking things around, breaking furniture...it was just Neville Butler with too much alcohol on board."

He called Uerata's credibility into question, pointing to his inability to remember details when he questioned him following his sworn testimony.

"No doubt what happened was a tragedy for this family but it wasn't an accident. These were deliberate, dangerous acts taken by these two which is what makes this a manslaughter not a premeditated murder," McWilliam submitted, inviting the jury to return guilty verdicts against both defendants.